West Ranch looking forward to challenge in third game of the season

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The West Ranch football team has a potent offense, as demonstrated by the 39-14 win against Nordhoff in its season opener, and a 54-0 trouncing of Burroughs in its second game.

It won’t be as easy in the third game, as St. Genevieve (1-1) will provide West Ranch (2-0) with a challenge it’s yet to face, a dual-threat quarterback.

“We have to keep their quarterback contained,” said Wildcats’ starting defensive back and running back Ryan Camacho. “They have a lot of big run-heavy formations, but we can’t give him a chance to make big plays.”

In addition to its sophomore quarterback Danny Rodriguez, St. Genevieve also has sophomore running back Michael Taufahema, who has rushed for 118 yards on 12 carries so far this season. As a freshman, Taufahema had 46 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

The Valiants won their season opener 55-0 against Poly, but lost 49-14 to Division 10 Simi Valley in their second game.

Nonetheless, West Ranch knows not to focus on St. Genevieve’s past games or their own victories, for that matter. Each week brings a new challenge and they have to focus on their game plan.

“We plan on doing on what we’ve been doing. Start off every game fast from the beginning,” Camacho said. “It’s one game at time. Our goal is to go 1-0 at the end of every week.”

Camacho will try to add to his team-leading seven touchdowns and quarterback Weston Eget will look to continue his steady performance.

“Our quarterback is going to make great throws like he always does and start off us hot,” Camacho said. “Our offense just has to keep rolling.”

West Ranch will face St. Genevieve tonight at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.