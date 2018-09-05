Bob Kellar | Life-Saving Tips, Info at Parent Resource Event

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the things that is difficult to bear is reading the newspaper or turning on the television and seeing that drugs continue to take a devastating toll on communities around the country.

Whether it involves opioids like heroin, or other drugs, the fact remains that too many individuals and families are faced with tragedy every year. As a community, we must continue to educate ourselves and our children on the dangers of controlled substances so that we can put an end to this epidemic once and for all.

Over the years, few things have been as heartbreaking to see as the devastating affect drugs have had on society. This issue is very important, which is why the City Council wants to invite you to an upcoming event addressing drug prevention in Santa Clarita.

The city’s annual Parent Resource Symposium is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. Parents and teens should plan on attending this important gathering so you can get resources and information that will help protect your family from the dangers of drug abuse. The event, which will take place at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), is FREE and open to the public.

The Parent Resource Symposium consists of two parts. First, you’ll have the opportunity to meet with local organizations to learn more about all of the resources they offer in our community. These nonprofits specialize in mental health, drug prevention, rehabilitation and recovery, and much more. By speaking with them, as well as law enforcement representatives, you will get tips for taking the first step toward recovery and lifelong sobriety. In addition, be sure to stop by the Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley (DFY in SCV) table for age-appropriate materials, programs and opportunities for your children.

Following the resource fair, guests will attend a panel discussion that will cover issues facing teens today, as well as drug trends and signs to watch for when someone needs help. The diverse panel of experts this year includes Detective Bill Velek from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, officials from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and many others. You may not be able to catch someone you love red-handed, but you will know how to identify subtle behavioral cues that can indicate a problem that needs to be addressed.

You can bring questions for these panelists, as well as for your fellow community members. This event takes a holistic approach to not only treat the symptoms of the problem, but also to identify its root causes and eliminate it once and for all.

The city of Santa Clarita continues to develop programs for youth and adults that confront drug use and abuse head on. Through the DFY in SCV program in schools and events like the Parent Resource Symposium, the city staff is able to build on the momentum of the award-winning Heroin Kills initiative and educate residents on the dangers of drugs and the part we all play in ensuring it does not continue to affect our community.

Please plan to attend the Parent Resource Symposium next Wednesday night at City Hall. You can learn more about the event by visiting

HeroinKills.org.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bkellar@santa-clarita.com.