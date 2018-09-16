Bras for a Cause returns to a large, sold-out audience

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

For its 15th year, Bras for a Cause brought over 350 guests in attendance for its annual fundraiser held at Valencia Country Club on Saturday night.

Hosted by Soroptimist International of Valencia, the sold-out event focused on raising money for helping and improving the lives of women, as well as helping breast cancer survivors and people undergoing cancer treatment. For the organization, this is the signature event, said Soroptimist President Stephanie Sewell.

Guests varied from small-business owners, networking associates, friends and families, all wanting to give back to a good charity and have a good time, she said.

“This is the first time we’ve done an evening event,” said Denise Placencio, who was the event’s chair. “What people can expect is an evening of fun, an evening of beautifully decorated bras modeled by live models that people can bid on.”

Before the models walked the runway, the event showcased two cancer survivors with their own stories to tell, Patricia Spellman and Heather Kellis Young.

Spellman was incredibly thankful to the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, after going through what she described as an isolating, low point in a woman’s life, she said.

“I had a tumor that was a fast-growing tumor on my ovary, and at the same time, simultaneously, they found a growth they didn’t like,” she said. “Long story short, I had to go in for a biopsy and I was frightened. When that happens to you, you really kind of tuck in. They are so caring and so generous and so beautiful and personable that they really touched me deeply.”

Guests had access to a bar, designated tables for dinner and also a silent auction with raffle baskets. Particular baskets were accompanied by themed bras, such as for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and guests also had the chance to submit raffles for a chance to get tickets to Glacier National Park.