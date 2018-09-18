Canyon boys cross-country finishes first in Ojai Invitational

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley was well-represented as boys and girls varsity cross-country teams from Canyon, Hart and Valencia placed among the top 15 out of 33 teams in the 2018 Ojai Invitational held at Lake Casitas Park on Saturday.

Finishing with a top time 15 minutes, 54.7 seconds in the boys three-mile race, Canyon’s Ethan Danforth set a new course record with a 5:18 mile pace.

”(Danforth) had a pretty good time,” said Canyon coach Paul Broneer. “He’s coming off an injury so he’s going to run better in the future, but he ran well.”

Alfredo Deanda and Estevan Covarrubias finished in fifth and 10th place with times of 16:12.3 and 16:37.9, respectively.

The Cowboys finished first overall with five runners placing within the top 25 with the top five times totaling 1:22:59.3 seconds, almost two full minutes ahead of second-place team Peninsula.

The Valencia boys finished in fourth place with their top five runners finishing with a time of 1:25:29.3 seconds. Senior Gage Davenport placed third with a time of 16:08.9 with a 5:23 mile pace.

Christian Lopez finished 11th for the Vikings with a time of 16:43.4 seconds with a 5:34 mile pace.

The Hart boys finished in 14th place with their top five runners finishing with a time of 1:32:35.0

The Vikings fared better in the girls races, placing second overall in the meet as Hailey Kirsh and Ronnie Jones finished one-two with times of 19:18.7 and 19:21.9, respectively.

Marissa Marti and Sydney Makar finished ninth and 10th as the Vikings were the only Foothill League girls team to have a runner place within the top 10.

The Cowboys finished the meet in fourth place with their top five runners finishing with a time of 1:43:49.2. Angelee Berganio paced the Cowboys runners with a time of 20:11.7, good for 14th place overall, finishing 13th with an adjusted time.

Marissa Rodriguez and Chloe Davidson also finished in the top 25 with times of 20:24.6 and 20:46.5 for Canyon.

“They are improving,” Broneer said. “You can’t really compare times from one course to another because this one had a lot of hills and the first one didn’t. But we are pleased with the times.”

The Hart girls finished in ninth place with a top five time of 1:50:07.3 seconds.

The first Foothill League meet scheduled for September 26th has been cancelled and there will only be two league meets this year with each school being able to add an invitational to their schedule.