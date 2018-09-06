Crossing guard program, inclusion services to present to parks commission
Part time crossing guard Fred Mortimer, right, stops traffic on Decoro Drive for students and parents caring umbrellas as they head home from Santa Clarita Elementary School after rain fell on Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. DAN WATSON 011916
By Tammy Murga
The public will have a chance to hear how the city puts together its crossing guard program and inclusion services as the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission expects to hear presentations from each group Thursday.

“This seemingly small part of our city is extremely important to our community and doesn’t get the recognition it deserves,” said Kieran Wong, chair of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. “Our children are kept safe by these folks and what they do every day.”

The crossing guard program, established in 1987, has 52 guards working at 21 elementary schools within the city, according to the city’s agenda report.

On Thursday, the commission and the public can expect to learn how the program is placed together, how it’s funded and meet some of the employees who have served for several years in the community.

The commission will also receive a presentation on the Santa Clarita Inclusion Services.

The division is dedicated to providing residents with and without disabilities the chance to partake in city programs. Since the city reaffirmed its commitment to provide these opportunities in 2008, programs like Camp Clarita have received more participants and services like teen programming and youth sports are now used year-round.

“Staff is continuously evaluating Inclusion Services to stay current with trends, assessing needs, and visiting other cities to learn about their practices in incorporating special needs guests into their recreational programming,” the agenda report reads. Updates are expected to be discussed during Thursday’s presentation.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers community news for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles with a degree in Journalism. Have a story you'd for like her to cover? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.

