Dick Ramirez | Takes One to… Pot Calling the…

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

In the last two years it has often been expressed of our nation’s president that “he don’t know what he don’t know.” Now, he’s commenting negatively regarding Ms. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

With your self-proclaimed experiences?

Mr. President, you’re unbelievable!

Dick Ramirez

Valencia