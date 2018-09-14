Family looking for teen missing since Wednesday morning

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

A family that just moved to Castaic is looking for their 15-year-old daughter, her father said Thursday.

Amanda Toral, 15, a Valencia High School student, has been missing since she was dropped off at the school on Wednesday morning, Ruben Zuniga said, adding that he filed a report with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A report has been taken, and there are several leads being followed up on,” said Sgt. Voda of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Toral was last seen wearing blue jeans, Vans shoes and a backpack with a brown lower-half,” according to a Facebook post that circulated Thursday evening.

“She was dropped off (at school),” Zuniga said Thursday. “I dropped her off and then she left the school, and she hasn’t been seen.”

Zuniga added that the family moved to the Castaic area about three weeks ago.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Toral can contact Detective Finn at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 661-255-1121.