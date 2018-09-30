First ‘Co-Ed Dodgeball Spooktacular’ Fundraiser to be Held by JCI Santa Clarita

By Matt Fernandez

1 min ago

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Santa Clarita will host their first Co-Ed Dodgeball Spooktacular tournament on October 13 at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center in an effort to help raise funds for the organization and its future events.

JCI is a membership-based nonprofit organization of 21- to 40-year-old professionals that centers around community service and improvement, according to the group.



Joey Levy, a JCI general member, former chapter president and the tournament’s project chair, refers to JCI as a leadership-development organization and said he’s glad its members have the opportunity to organize events. Proceeds from the dodgeball event will help fund the JCI’s other programs, like it’s Santa’s Little Helpers event which benefits underserved youth, and Levy sees it as his way to give back to the organization.

“I was introduced to dodgeball eight years ago when another member of JCI mentioned he was putting together a league; so a few other members and I came together and formed a team,” Levy said. “I have a lot of fun playing dodgeball and I thought this would be a good way to help raise funds.”

The tournament will consist of an initial round robin qualifier followed by a double elimination tournament. To avoid injury, games will be played using what Levy refers to as “non-sting balls” made of foam covered in latex. Teams consist of up to six people and must include at least one female, and each player must purchase a $20 ticket. There is no hard limit to the number of teams and Levy is hoping for about 9 teams to participate since the event is limited to one court of play space, though he is open to the possibility of moving to a larger space if the event generates significant demand.

The event will also have a period of free play as well as a Halloween costume contest, and though players are encouraged to dress up they are cautioned that dodgeball is an high intensity activity.

Tournament and costume contest winners will be given a medal, though Levy said there is a potential for additional prizes. After the tournament, an informal mixer will be held at the Local Pub & Grill.

“I would love to be able to host this dodgeball tournament every year,” Levy said. “Projects like this dodgeball tournament help break up the monotony of mixers and networking events held for young professionals throughout the SCV and allow everyone to get together in a social environment where they can let their competitive side shine.”