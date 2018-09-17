Grace Baptist Church debuts student center

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Grace Baptist Church recently completed its 20-year master plan after opening a new 15,000-square-foot student center.

“This building’s purpose is to have a dedicated space for our student ministries,” said communications director Mike Wilke.

The church relocated from Placerita Canyon to its present location near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road in July 1998.

Relocation “was the first step in a master plan that would see multiple buildings added to facilitate ministry for the growing congregation,” according to the church’s news release issued Monday.

Just over 20 years later, the church finished the final piece of its plan by adding the Timothy Student Center.

The building was named after the first Book of Timothy, Chapter 4, Verse 12, to let young members of the congregation know they can set an example to others in the church, Wilke said.

In 1 Timothy 4:12, the Bible reads, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and purity.”

“We are able to design it in a way that made it feel comfortable and gave (students) some ownership,” Wilke said.

The student center features three large meeting rooms and a large lobby space.

The rooms are outfitted with powerful technology to maximize versatility and communication, and the lobby is designed to accommodate multiple small groups of people for conversation and interaction, according to the news release.

The center is open for the student ministry program Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Wilke said.

“Starting in October, we will be offering after-school tutoring on Wednesday afternoons,” he said.

“We exist to make and multiply Christ followers who magnify the glory of God,” according to the news release.

For more information about Grace Baptist Church, go to www.gracebaptist.org.