Holistic Chamber of Commerce looks to promote healthy living

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita chapter of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to promote healthy well being of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are promoting healthier people on a healthier planet,” said Marguerite Berg, former president of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce SCV chapter.

The Holistic Chamber of Commerce is an international trade organization for professionals, practitioners, business owners and resource providers, as well as a community coming together in support of a cause, according to the organization’s website. The organization was founded in Pasadena in 2010 by Camille Leon, of iCoach and co-creator of The Exhilaration Effect, which is creating courage and taking a leap of faith.

The SCV chapter was founded in 2014, and is growing, said Bob Pacheco, president of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce SCV chapter.

“Our goal is to connect with like-minded practitioners that provide holistic natural and eco-friendly services or products,” Berg said. “And promote health and wellness by reaching out to our community.”

A former chapter president, Berg is a life and relationship coach. “I work with individuals for self-care and personal growth and enriching relationships with couples,” she said.

Pacheco is a CPA who’s “coming close to retirement,” he said. “I wanted to contribute something different to the community.”

He is focusing on wellness drumming and storytelling as a healing technique to produce health benefits, reduce stress and boost the immune system, he said.

The chapter is scheduled to meet every third Tuesday evening at Margaritas Mexican Grill in Valencia.

Each meeting begins with networking for about a half-hour, Berg said. “We do introductions and then we have a guest speaker.”

People are able to promote their business and have dinner during the meetings, Pacheco said.

On the chapter’s Facebook page, the group promotes practitioner events that are coming up.

“Everyone is welcome,” Berg said. “We want to get the community connected with our health and wellness providers.”

For more information on the Holistic Chamber of Commerce SCV chapter go to, holisticchamberofcommerce.com/ca-santa-clarita or email SantaClarita@HolisticChamberOfCommerce.com.