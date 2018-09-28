Nissan expands into Kia dealership

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Champion Nissan at the Valencia Auto Center has extended into Kia, giving Santa Clarita Valley Kia consumers a more local shopping option.

Shoppers can now purchase from the Korean-based manufacturer or bring their cars for service to the Kia dealership on the corner of Creekside Road and Auto Center Drive.

The dealership replaces Nissan’s pre-owned car lot, across from Champion Nissan, whose owners also own the new Kia dealership.

Diego Muñoz, Champion Nissan general sales manager, said Kia would offer its own service and parts departments.

He added that while Kia is moving into Nissan’s pre-owned vehicle location, Nissan will still offer used cars.

As of Wednesday, consumers can benefit from all Kia services, Muñoz said.

Don Fleming, Valencia Acura owner and Santa Clarita Valley Auto Dealers Association president, said the coming of Kia adds value to customers’ shopping experience.

“When you have all the dealers in one central location, customers can cross-shop,” he said. “This gives them the opportunity to meet the sales people and staff and have a great experience at multiple dealerships. The more dealers we have, the better we are off as consumers and sellers.”

Prior to the new Kia dealership, the next closest locations to the Santa Clarita Valley have been located in the San Fernando and Antelope valleys.