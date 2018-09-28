Prep football roundup: Trinity wins, SCCS falls in overtime

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy made quick work of Calvary Chapel Christian of Las Vegas, Nevada at Fillmore High School on Friday, beating them 46-0.

The Knights first dented the scoreboard at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter when Rick Roberts connected with Carson Campuzano for a touchdown. AJ Horning then hauled in a Roberts pass for a touchdown, then another pass for a 2-point conversion after to bring the score to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Roberts hit Campuzano with another touchdown pass to open the second stanza and Trinity led 20-0 going into halftime.

On the other side of the half, Campuzano took over at quarterback and immediately ran 50 yards for a touchdown. He followed up with another touchdown rush to make it 33-0 with 6:05 to go in the third quarter. Roberts went back in at quarterback and scored on a keeper to increase the Knights’ advantage.

Edgar Romero finished off the game with a touchdown rush.

Rancho Christian 41, SCCS 35 (OT)

The Eagles beat the Cardinals in overtime, scoring on a one-yard rush in Temecula on Friday.

Rancho Christian opened up the scoring on a 1-yard scamper with 2:57 left in the first quarter. SCCS tied it up as Blake Kirshner threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Keane, but the Eagles countered with another touchdown with 26 seconds to go in the first frame.

Kirshner hit Lucas Pettee with a 20-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT was blocked, preventing the Cards from tying the game.

A 12-yard touchdown pass increased Rancho Christian’s lead further in the second quarter, but SCCS tied it when Ethan Schwesinger returned a kick for 75 yards, then caught a pass from Kirshner for a successful 2-point conversion.

The Eagles executed a 2-yard touchdown run and missed the PAT with 6:49 left in the third. Pettee logged another Touchdown on a 16-yard run to pull the Cards ahead 28-27 and Kirshner took it 46 yards to the house to make it 35-27.

Rancho Christian tied it once again in the opening minutes of the fourth on a touchdown rush and 2-point conversion to force overtime.