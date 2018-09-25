Pro roundup: Valencia native Kyler Sauer advances to quarterfinals at 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship
Kyler Sauer hitting out of the bunker at the 11th hole during the first round of match play at the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
By Signal Staff
1 min ago

Valencia native Kyler Sauer will move on to the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at the Charlotte Country Club in North Carolina after defeating Derek Busby 1 up in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Sauer will look to advance to the semifinals as he faces Ryan Eibner of Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, starting at 8:45 a.m.

“Same game plan: be aggressive, be confident and hopefully I roll the putter as good as I did today on the front nine,” Sauer said after his match on Tuesday.

Dodgers

The Dodgers were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3  in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-3 and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Angels

The Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Mike Trout went 1-for-2 and Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton both went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Kyler Sauer hitting out of the bunker at the 11th hole during the first round of match play at the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)

Pro roundup: Valencia native Kyler Sauer advances to quarterfinals at 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

Valencia native Kyler Sauer will move on to the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at the Charlotte Country Club in North Carolina after defeating Derek Busby 1 up in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Sauer will look to advance to the semifinals as he faces Ryan Eibner of Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, starting at 8:45 a.m.

“Same game plan: be aggressive, be confident and hopefully I roll the putter as good as I did today on the front nine,” Sauer said after his match on Tuesday.

Dodgers

The Dodgers were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3  in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-3 and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Angels

The Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Mike Trout went 1-for-2 and Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton both went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff