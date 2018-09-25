Pro roundup: Valencia native Kyler Sauer advances to quarterfinals at 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

Valencia native Kyler Sauer will move on to the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at the Charlotte Country Club in North Carolina after defeating Derek Busby 1 up in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Sauer will look to advance to the semifinals as he faces Ryan Eibner of Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, starting at 8:45 a.m.
“Same game plan: be aggressive, be confident and hopefully I roll the putter as good as I did today on the front nine,” Sauer said after his match on Tuesday.
Dodgers
The Dodgers were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-3 and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Angels
The Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night in Anaheim.
Mike Trout went 1-for-2 and Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton both went 1-for-4 with an RBI.