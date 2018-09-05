Saugus Cheer to Host Youth Clinic, Car Show

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate in the Saugus High School cheerleading team’s annual cheer clinic fundraiser, in which participants will learn basic cheer skills, jumps and chants.

Clinic participants also will have the opportunity to cheer alongside the Saugus High School cheerleaders under the lights during the first quarter of the Centurions’ home game against Golden Valley on Friday, Oct. 5, at College of the Canyons.

The popular annual clinic is scheduled 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, in the gym at Saugus High. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. and the participants will put on a special performance for parents and friends at 4 p.m.

The signup deadline is this week: Registration forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 10, and reservations postmarked after Sept. 8 will be held until the clinic as a “walk-in” registration.

Those who register in advance pay the pre-registration price of $40, which includes a free T-shirt.

The walk-in price on the day of the clinic is $45 and does not guarantee a T-shirt.

Registration forms are available online at saugushighschoolcheer.com. Additional information is available by calling Micah Roberts at (310) 721-5462 or by email to sauguscheerclinicinfo@gmail.com.

Sept. 16: Saugus Cheer Car Show Fundraiser

Also available for download on the Saugus Cheer website are registration forms for the cheer squad’s car show fundraiser, scheduled 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way.

Admission to the event is free to the public, and food, drinks and raffle prizes will be offered. There is a $25 per car entry fee to participate in the show. Car entry fee includes dinner and a raffle ticket.

Additional information on the car show is available by calling (661) 513-6805.