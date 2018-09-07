Saugus goes on the road to continue dominance

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Sitting pretty at 3-0, Saugus football travels to Thousand Oaks to take on the winless Lancers today at 7 p.m.

Coming off a 51-0 shutout road win at Buena last week, the Cents will look to continue their offensive output up as they have managed to score 165 points while allowing just 26 points in the first three games to begin the season.

Senior quarterback Cole Gallagher has been steady for the Cents throwing for 434 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. Gallagher has also run three times on the year for three scores.

Saugus’ running game is led by senior Reid Huseman who has racked up 212 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries. Joshua Bond is the second leading carrier and rusher with 178 yards on 21 carries for two touchdowns. Julian Bornn has rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lancers (0-3) have had the opposite results to begin the season going winless in the first three games allowing 128 points while forcing only 28.

The Lancers rely on the passing game as they have attempted 74 passing plays compared to their 34 rushes in the three losses.

Scoring no more than 14 points in a game this season, the Lancers will have their hands full with a Cents’ defense has recorded nine sacks and four interceptions during their three-game win streak.

Carson Smith is the leading sack-getter with four on the year and four Cents (Gallagher, Robert Vega, Devin Thompson, Matthew Ballentine) each have an interception so far and will be licking their chops when they take the field today.