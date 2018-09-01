SCCS football focused on getting back in the win column

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

During a morning film session after last Friday’s one-point loss to St. Bernard, Santa Clarita Christian football had a moment of clarity.

“The entire team stopped and said okay guys, this isn’t going to define us,” said receiver Ethan Schwesinger. “That happened. We’re going to learn from it, we’re going to take away what we could’ve done better and we can improve.”

What followed was a week of serious, focused practices ahead of tonight’s game against Northgate of Walnut Creek.

Schwesinger and quarterback Blake Kirshner worked on the deep ball after mastering the connection on short and medium passes. Last week against St. Bernard, the pair scored two touchdowns.

“I trust him and he trusts me completely and I think we have a solid connection,” Schwesinger said.

Schwesinger has also been impressed by his brother, Carson, who has logged one interception in each of the Cardinals’ last two games — one of which was a one-handed catch.

“I was on the sideline when I watched it and it was crazy,” he said.

Northgate (1-1) will bring a balanced offense to Santa Clarita, which is different from the run-focused teams SCCS has seen so far this season.

“They just seem to hang their hat on trying to do things offensively and defensively really well,” said coach Mark Bates. “It’s not that they do a lot of things, they’re just trying to work on execution and they’re pretty good at it.”

Kickoff for the Cardinals (1-1) will be at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.