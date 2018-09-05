SCVi Hosts Puerto Rico Fundraiser

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Release

Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving learners in grades TK through 12, will host a Puerto Rico Cultural Night fundraising event on Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the SCVi Café on campus at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

The event includes an authentic Puerto Rican dinner and an array of cultural entertainment including singing, dancing, games, and most of all, fun!

All proceeds support the school’s second Backpacks Full Of Hope service project trip next spring to the U.S. territory, which is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria a year ago.

Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $12, while children 6 and under are free. To purchase tickets, visit culturalbridges.global/event/puerto-rico-cultural-night/.

Sixteen SCVi students are slated to attend this year’s trip in April 2019, with several more on the waitlist, said Matt Watson, director of maker outreach for iLEAD Schools Development. Last year’s student participants raised more than $20,000 for Puerto Rican aid efforts, and this year’s attendees hope to raise $30,000.

“Backpacks Full Of Hope exemplifies SCVi’s commitment to a student-centered approach to education that focuses on project-based and social-emotional learning principles,” Watson said. “We are so proud that this service project attracts so many student servant leaders, and we look forward to welcoming members of our Santa Clarita community to this fun, family-centered event.”

iLEAD Schools, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is a network of 13 charter schools throughout California and the Midwest. SCVi is the founding campus. iLEAD empowers learners to become conscientious, compassionate and responsible citizens of the world, and inspires them to become creative thinkers and leaders with a lifelong love of learning.

The iLEAD learning model promotes individualized instruction, active learning methods and opportunities for self-directed learning.

The organization celebrates and fosters each child’s individuality, and supports them in discovering their highest potential in the environment that best suits their learning needs.