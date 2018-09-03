Tax, fee agency to offer info for nonprofit, tax-exempt businesses

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California’s tax officials hope to help nonprofits and the tax-exempt with information that could save them time and difficulty, according to the state’s tax administration agency.

The seminar is looking to “fill the education gaps” that might exist for many business owners who are entirely occupied by running a business, but could be assisted by getting the information the CDTFA has to offer, said Andre Hollings, information officer I for the California Department Tax and Fee Administration, or CDTFA.

Representatives from the CDTFA, Employment Development Department and Franchise Tax Board will be on hand Wednesday, Sept. 12, to offer assistance regarding basic sales and use tax for nonprofit organizations, employment taxes for nonprofits and compliance for exempt organizations.

“For nonprofit organizations, in part staying afloat can be much more difficult,” Hollings said, “they don’t have the financial resources that more traditional resources that a business does.”

The seminar will clear up questions for business owners who might not know if a particular policy or exemption would apply to them, or be an opportunity they can take advantage of, Hollings said.

“Simply put, when you sell a tangible, personal item, something that can be touched, sold, used or weighed, you pay a sales tax on those items,” Hollings said. But tax law is not always that simple, and CDTFA officials are aware of the challenges that exist for nonprofits and small-business owners needing to know “about every jot and tittle of what they’re supposed to do for their state tax filing obligation.”

“We want to equip (business owners) with the knowledge and education,” Hollings said.

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting the seminar on behalf of the CDTFA at The Centre, the city facility on Centre Pointe Parkway.

The seminar is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.