The Signal’s Football Challenge Is on!

By Tim Whyte

16 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Signal is bringing back a tradition from years past: The Football Challenge, in which participants can win prizes by correctly picking the winners of NFL, college and local high school football games.

Official entry blanks can be found in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper, starting today. Today’s appears on page A4. Each week, the person who correctly picks the most winning teams will win $75. Individual participants’ totals will be updated each week throughout the season, and the participant with the highest number of correct predictions will win a $300 prize after the end of the NFL regular season.

Completed entry forms can be scanned or photographed, and emailed to football@signalscv.com, or they can be neatly clipped or photocopied and sent via mail to The Signal (address is listed on entry form). However, all entries must be received by 5 p.m. each Friday in order to be eligible.

Questions? Email football@signalscv.com.