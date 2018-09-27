Trinity’s Andrew Pfeiffer finishes in first place at cross-country Heritage League meet

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Heading down from Santa Clarita, Trinity Classical Academy cross-country teams warmed-up alongside their teammates ahead of the third Heritage League meet held at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Adjusting to the flat course that Griffith Park has to offer, both boys and girls teams performed very well and adapted from the canyons and hills of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This course is definitely the flattest course that we race on,” said Eva Lintereur. “Especially because of our last two races we have had a lot of hills. It’s really nice and shady over here and you can really see where you’re going.”

Finishing in second place overall and first place in the Heritage League, Lintereur ran one of her strongest races of the year for the Knights.

“I was going for a very fast steady pace most of the way, but since it was flat I was able to go at a constant fast pace,” Lintereur said. “I wasn’t getting as tired as I would with hills so it made me feel really good. Just going fast a lot of the time.”

Finishing in first place, almost a full 30 seconds ahead of teammate Judah Palmisano, Andrew Pfeiffer took home first place overall in the boys race pacing the pack from start to finish.

“I got good positioning and I was out in front,” Pfeiffer said. “My mentality was different coming out. I tried out a new stride and it seemed to be working. I had good energy today and I was mentally and physically prepared and it helps that I’ve been thinking about this race for a while. It’s one of my favorite races.”

Flexing their depth, most of the Trinity boys runners finished within the top 15 runners in the league meet.

“Both teams did great today,” said Trinity head coach Kathleen Kahovec. “They were running for each other and excited to be running here at this course again. This is where we won league last year and I think they all did great.”

For some extra practice, Trinity will return to compete again this week at The Bellarmine-Sacred Heart Invitational at Griffith Park on Saturday. The first high school race begins at 7:40 a.m.