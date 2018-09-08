Updates on new SCV Senior Center to come Sept. 12

By Ryan Mancini

3 mins ago

Ahead of next year’s proposed opening of the new SCV Senior Center, a presentation will be given to update the community on the building campaign on Sept. 12.

Given by Executive Director Kevin MacDonald, the presentation won’t be open to the public, he said Friday. Production and raising money for the building campaign were put on hold during the summer, MacDonald said, adding that the Senior Center believes in giving the summer off for construction workers.

“We got busy with the construction, so we ran it up until March or April,” he said. “Now, the building is on course and on schedule.”

The goal now to finish construction for the February 2019 deadline, he said. This includes a $1 million goal to reach that deadline, which anyone can donate to on the new senior center’s website.

“It’s one last push to get it completed,” said Robin Clough, volunteer and recreation coordinator at the senior center.

MacDonald’s presentation will follow the scholar series presentation about Robert F. Kennedy, beginning at 11 a.m. Held in the multipurpose room of the current center, MacDonald said they’ll expecting a packed room.

The new center will be located at the corner of Golden Valley Road and Newhall Ranch Road, occupying 2.5 acres of newly developed land. The center will feature six multipurpose rooms, a banquet hall, fireplace lounge and library, fitness center and dance studio, and an outdoor cabana with concert seating.

To donate for the building campaign, go to newseniorcenter.com