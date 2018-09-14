West Ranch football looking to dominate against Oak Park

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

In four games so far this season, West Ranch has looked unstoppable, outscoring opponents 187-45. The offense has been firing on all cylinders, the defense has been quick yet bruising and special teams play has been exceptional.

The Wildcats (4-0) will look to continue their preleague dominance as they take on Oak Park (1-3) tonight at Valencia High School.

West Ranch’s starting running back, Ryan Camacho, is currently tied for third in rushing touchdowns in the entire CIF-Southern Section with 11, though he has 13 total counting a punt return and an interception returned for a touchdown.

His brother Jovan is not too far behind with seven receiving touchdowns plus two more scores on special teams.

West Ranch head coach Chris Varner isn’t surprised by the stellar play from the twins he’s been coaching for the last three years.

“They’ve been like that since they were sophomores. Now as seniors they are solidifying their legacy at West Ranch,” Varner said. “In my opinion, they put West Ranch on the map for football and we’re going to give them the ball as much as we can because they can score anytime they touch it.”

“Every time we got our hands on the ball we’re going for the end zone,” Ryan said. “Go hard and get as many yards as possible.”

While the offense will try to stay hot behind the play of the Camacho brothers and quarterback Weston Eget, the defense will have its hands full with Oak Park’s senior quarterback Cam Fouts.

Fouts has thrown 137 passes so far, fourth most in the CIF-SS, completing 74 of them for 845 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also picked up 127 yards on 14 carries with a rushing score.

Oak Park’s junior running back Matt Mori could also cause problems for West Ranch’s defense, and is coming off a two-score game last week against Channel Islands, a contest they won 24-21.

West Ranch will rely on its linebacking core to stop the run, led by juniors Zachary Van Bennekum and Bryce Buchanon and senior Joseph Tempesta.

“I think it’s something people don’t really pay attention to. They focus on offense,” Tempesta said. “But I think our defense is the glue that holds us together.”

“I feel like as a team we’re going to do even better on defense,” Van Bennekum said. “This is our second year as a whole, the linebackers, so we’re just going to get even stronger.”

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.