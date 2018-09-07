West Ranch keeps rolling, Hart makes comeback

By Signal Staff

West Ranch football took a trip to Simi Valley on Friday to take on Royal coming away with a 48-7 emphatic win.

Wildcats quarterback, Weston Eget, opened up the scoring on the night when he found Jovan Camacho for a 51-yard touchdown. Jovan’s brother, Ryan, followed with a 3-yard touchdown scamper to put the wildcats up 14-0 in the early in the first quarter.

The Highlanders were able to get on the board before the end of the first to make the score 14-7 West Ranch heading into the second quarter.

Ryan scored his second of four rushing touchdowns in the second quarter on a 5-yard run. Later in the quarter Eget connected with wide receiver Brandon Wyre on a 60-yard pass that led to a Ryan punching in his third touchdown of the first half. After the 2-point conversion by Eget, the Wildcats led 28-7.

Before the half was over, Ryan intercepted a pass that led to Eget connecting with Jackson Reyes for a 30-yard touchdown pass for the Wildcats finals score of the half.

At halftime West Ranch 35, Royal 7.

In the second half, the Wildcats were limited to two touchdowns. Eget hit Jovan in the back corner of the endzone on 15-yard corner route and after a Mason James interception, Ryan broke loose for a 78-yard touchdown run.

West Ranch improves to 4-0 on the season after the big win over Royal.

Hart 49, Burbank 28

Down 14-0 in the first quarter, Hart got on the board after a 90-yard kickoff return by Michael Colangelo. Indians’ quarterback Zach Johnson followed up the Colangelo score with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Montes to tie things up at 14-14. Running back Ethan Blair put the Indians up for the first time in the game with a 2-yard touchdown run with six minutes to go in the half.

The Bulldogs would tie the game at 21-21 before the end of the half.

The Indians blew the game wide open, scoring behind Johnson’s arm as he threw for four touchdown passes, in the second half alone.