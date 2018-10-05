Batteries Plus Bulbs coming to the SCV

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

A Wisconsin-based franchise known for its wide selection of batteries, light bulbs and smart device repairs announced its plan to add more stores in Southern California, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Batteries Plus Bulbs plans to open its first SCV store next year, according to John Twist, the company’s vice president of franchise development.

The store is set to join 11 new ones scheduled in Palmdale, Lancaster, Burbank and Glendale, coming to a total of 54 California locations and more than 700 nationwide within the next year and a half.

Batteries Plus Bulbs sells batteries as small as for hearing aids to as large as for farming equipment, various lighting options, repairs for smartphones and tablets and provides onsite evaluations.

The business also provides energy-saving solutions, as part of a new business focus.

Elliot Grandia, an account executive with Batteries Plus Bulbs, said the company would “help businesses and residents reduce their carbon footprint with a brand refocus on providing energy-saving education, access to energy-efficient light bulbs, and longer lasting batteries in order to reduce waste and support the state’s dedication to energy efficiency.”

Twist said the SCV is a perfect location to offer these services.

“We look to put stores where there’s a retail destination area,” he said. “We want to be in and around those areas where the population is thick, and the population numbers are terrific (in the SCV).”

“We are a needs-based business. We are a rock-solid business that supplies what people and businesses need,” Twist said.