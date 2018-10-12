Canyon and Hart both eager for first league win

By Haley Sawyer

Both Hart and Canyon football are eager to come out with a win tonight, as both teams enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak.

The Cowboys suffered a blow to their running game earlier this season when Jake Acquaviva was sidelined due to a heel injury, but the team has quickly recuperated with a host of other options.

Carson Strickland has moved from receiver to running back and is likely to see a good amount of time at the latter position tonight against Hart (3-4 overall, 0-2 in Foothill League). Shawn Gallagher, Ryan Valdes and Darrin Warren could contribute on the ground, too.

Canyon (2-5, 0-2) also has a solid offensive option in Aydyn Litz, a dual-threat quarterback who has a total of 997 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season behind an offensive line with size and skill.

“We have had some struggle with running quarterbacks in the past this season,” said Hart outside linebacker Jack McBride. “So hopefully keeping him in the pocket, making sure he doesn’t run anywhere, hopefully just making sure he passes and maybe get some interceptions as well.”

The Indians secondary will be without Michael Colangelo again this week, but sophomore Ryan Tomaszewski has stepped in to fill his place admirably, tallying five tackles in his last two games.

At the forefront of Hart’s offense will be quarterback Zach Johnson, a mobile quarterback who is 125-of-202 passing this season with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s rushed for an additional 188 yards and two touchdowns.

“Make sure we contain him, make sure he comes down the middle backers which is me and Ryan Valdes,” said Canyon’s Blake Mahaffey. “So our line is a big part of that just to contain him and not let him run.”

Hart and Canyon will face off at 7:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons.