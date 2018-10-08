Child & Family Center readies for Kid Expo

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Education and fun all in one: The Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center is scheduled to host its 15th annual Kid Expo on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The expo provides the community with entertainment and information while giving parents and children the opportunity to spend quality time together.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Golden Valley High School.

“The idea behind the expo was to give companies who offer products and services to children the opportunity to share what they could provide for families,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach for the center.

More than 100 exhibits and attractions of local businesses offering products or services for children will be on display.

Some exhibitor categories include sports, karate, dance and art, children’s health, medical, dental, gymnastics, books, tutors, college services and more.

“The idea is to get your child involved in something positive,” Jones said.

“Research has proven that involving children in activities expands their horizons and increases self-esteem,” according to the center’s Aug. 15 news release.

Fun games, arts and crafts, reading, storytelling, music, sports, entertainment and special appearances by cartoon characters are planned to create a fun day for the entire family.

“Parents really like the event,” Jones said. “It gives them the opportunity to spend quality time with their children and have fun.”

Parents can discover the variety of resources available for their children throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is free to the community, but all proceeds raised at and from the event go to the Child & Family Center.

“Every dollar raised goes directly to Child & Family Center, which provides mental health and behavioral services to over 700 local children each week,” according to the news release.

The center is located on Centre Pointe Parkway, and its mission is to change lives and heal relationships by helping people thrive through education, treatment, prevention and advocacy, according the its website. The center’s staff of professionals includes psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists and social workers, as well as individuals who work on and volunteer for the center’s outreach programs.

This year’s exhibitors plan to showcase “what’s cool for kids in the SCV” by participating in the community event, according to the center’s website. The 2017 expo attracted more than 1,500 people and 60 local vendors.

To sign up your company or nonprofit as a sponsor or exhibitor, go to kidexposcv.com/exhibitors.cfm.

For more information on the event, visit kidexposcv.com.