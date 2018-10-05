Elder law attorney to offer legal guidance at upcoming workshop at the SCV Senior Center

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Family caregivers will have the chance to to seek legal advice and empowerment at a workshop hosted by the SCV Senior Center and College of the Canyons on Oct. 13.

The latest in the senior center’s ongoing workshop series, “How to Legally be an Effective Advocate and Avoid the Court” will be presented by Santa Clarita elder law attorney Jane McNamara.

The free workshop will offer great information for caregivers, said Kevin MacDonald, executive director for the Senior Center.

“There are many issues involved, and the advocate must understand the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of their position as advocate and caregiver, and the important laws that apply,” read a Facebook post for the event.

Split into two sessions, the first half of the workshop will take a look at what caregivers must know in terms of how to be legally prepared for seniors. The second session will emphasize on particular hurdles caregivers need to watch out for, including tax traps and legal duties as an advocate.

The first session begins at 9 a.m., followed by a 10-minute break and then the second session at 10:10 a.m. The workshop will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

To register for this workshop, call 661-362-3118 or go to eventbrite.com or the SCV Senior Center’s Facebook page.

This workshop series will continue on Nov. 10 with “Communication and Conflict Resolution for the Caregiver,” and on Dec. 8 with “Mental Health and Wellness for Older Adults.”