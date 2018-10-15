‘Fun in the Sun’ chili cook-off set for Saturday

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

The 13th annual “Fun in the Sun” chili cook-off is scheduled Saturday at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center in Castaic.

Put on by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the event raises money for the Special Olympics-Santa Clarita/Tri-Valley Region.

“The proceeds will help cover the costs of transportation, which is one of the largest costs,” said Laura Mayo, assistant vice president of the Special Olympics central division. “The money will also help cover the the cost of uniforms and equipment supplies.”

The event will have 28 different booths, each supplying 20 gallons of chili for attendees to taste. Awards will be given in a variety of categories, ranging from the hottest chili to the people’s choice award.

In addition to the chili tasting, families can come listen to live music, roam through a classic police car display as well as play in a kids zone.

“Families can easily come and spend the entire day here,” said Mayo.

The event will run, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The cost of the event is $15 for adults and $5 for children, which covers the price of the Chili Card, allowing attendees to taste a sample of every chili offered.