Golden Valley looking to spark its season against Valencia

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the third week of Foothill League play, Valencia football will take on crosstown foe Golden Valley at Canyon High School tonight.

The Vikings (4-3 overall, 2-0 in Foothill League) come into the game averaging 40.5 points in their first two league wins against Canyon and Hart.

Vikings quarterback Davis Cop is a focal point of Golden Valley’s defense.

“He’s a great quarterback and is a definite run threat and is very elusive and knows how to get open,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “So he’s somebody that we are concentrating on when it comes to containing and accounting for the running game.”

Jayvaun Wilson is back from injury and adds to an array of Valencia running backs with Jake Santos, Luring Paialii and Nick Pham sharing the snaps so far this season.

“Obviously I want to jumpstart the numbers a little bit after last week,” Cop said. “We ran the ball really well last week and we got the ‘W’ and we want to improve on that. But we just have to get back to basics and take everything the defense gives me.”

The Grizzlies (1-6, 0-2) are still searching for a breakout win that could spark them to go on a winning streak, something that they haven’t been able to do yet this season.

“We have to approach his game with 100 percent effort,” Kelley said. “We did a good job last week. We just got beat by a better football team and that’s something that we are going to try to change tomorrow.”

Grizzlies running back Tyler Walker could be in for another big night after posting 119 yards on 15 carries for the Grizzlies in last week’s loss to Saugus.

“Tyler is getting better every week,” Kelley said. “He’s a young running back so he’s getting more familiar with the position with every week.”

Gaining rapport and chemistry with wide receivers like Johnathan Kaelin, Antonio Abrego and Logan Morrison, quarterback Zack Chevalier hopes to surpass or replicate last week’s stats as he finished with a season-high in completing 23-of-32 pass attempts for 227 yards.

“Heading into the preseason, a lot of the offense was centered around myself and Johnny, but now in league everyone else is contributing,” Chevalier said. “Antonio has been great for us and Logan has really made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver.”

Abrego was the recipient of seven of those passes for 117 yards while Morrison caught another four for 20 yards. Kaelin caught nine balls for 85 yards.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.