Hart, Golden Valley both riding momentum ahead of league finale

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

After handing previously undefeated West Ranch their first loss of the season, Hart will travel Canyon High to take on Golden Valley tonight.

“After a 0-2 start in league, we had a long conversation with the team,” said Hart coach Mike Herrington. “We talked about how their legacy at Hart football will depend on the last three games and they have risen to the challenge and have played very well.”

The Indians (5-4 overall, 2-2 in Foothill League) are on a two-game winning streak, defeating Canyon and West Ranch, and will look to continue their hot second half of league play after dropping their first two contests to Saugus and Valencia.

In the two Foothill League win, Indians quarterback Zach Johnson has been reliable, completing at least 60 percent of his pass attempts for 296 and 259 yards in both contests, respectively, and a combined six total touchdowns.

“He’s a great quarterback and he does a great job of getting the ball out quickly,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “He does a really good job with his feet and he’s going to be tough to contain but we are prepared because we have been working all week.”

Taden Littleford has been holding down the running game for the Indians while Ethan Blair has been out the past two games with injury. Littleford has rushed for 164yards on 28 carries scoring four touchdowns in the two games that Blair has missed.

Golden Valley (2-7, 1-3) is coming off its first Foothill League win of the season, defeating Canyon 35-33. The Grizzlies had contributions from multiple players. Johnathan Kaelin, Christopher Alcantar and Carlos Meza all scored touchdowns in the game.

“Defensively, it’s going to take a great pass rush,” Kelley said. “They have a great quarterback in Zach Johnson and a great receiving corps. On offense, it’s going to be up to us to execute and run the ball and take advantage of certain situations.”

Hart will try to contain Kaelin, who has 13 total touchdowns on the season so far, rushing for eight scores and catching another five.

“We just have to know where he is on the field at all times,” Herrington said. “We also have to keep in mind how he gets the ball and how many touches he gets.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.