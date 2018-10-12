Saugus and West Ranch meet in a battle of undefeated league teams

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The two Foothill League teams with the best records so far this season will meet tonight in what is expected to be a highly competitive game.

Saugus will travel to West Ranch and do its best to stop the high-flying Wildcats, who have averaged 48.9 points per game.

While the Centurions hang their hats on strong defensive play — they’ve allowed only 69 points so far this season — their offense has been nearly as explosive as West Ranch. Saugus (6-1 overall, 2-0 league), has averaged 38.3 points per game.

“There’s no added pressure, it’s just another game,” said Saugus quarterback Cole Gallagher. “We’ve been putting up a lot of points just like West Ranch.”

West Ranch (7-0 overall, 2-0 league) has been solid on the defensive end as well. The Wildcats have allowed only 75 points this season.

Still, West Ranch quarterback Weston Eget knows his defense will have their work cut out for them facing a multidimensional Saugus attack.

“Their quarterback is very good at making plays. Their running back is also good at picking up yards after contact,” Eget said. “We have to stay disciplined and do what we have been doing these prior weeks. I have 100 percent confidence our defense will step up to the challenge tomorrow night.”

The Wildcats will try to set the tone early by feeding the ball to talented running backs Ryan Camacho and Jackson Reyes.

Camacho has already amassed 1151 yards on the ground and 20 rushing touchdowns on only 75 carries, a staggering 15.3 yards per carry average. Reyes has 24 carries for 268 yards and five touchdowns.

“Setting that tempo early allows us to open up our offense and do what we do best,” Eget said. “It’s going to be important to start with a bang and come out battling every snap of the ball. I’m very lucky to have these guys with me in the backfield.”

The Centurions will continue to utilize a balanced attack, getting the ball into the hands of their lead tailbacks Reid Huseman, Julian Bornn and Josh Bond.

Gallagher will also make it a point of emphasis to get his wideouts involved early.

“It’s an objective of ours to run the ball with Julian and Reid and Josh, but also throw the ball as well,” Gallagher said. “Our receivers have been running great routes and getting open as well as the O-line giving me a great pocket. So we plan to spread the wealth.”

The game has huge implications as Valencia is the only other undefeated team so far in the Foothill League. Only one team will leave tonight as the other undefeated team.

“This is a big game for our program and our team is looking forward to battle,” Eget said.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.