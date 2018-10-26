SCCS earns share of Prep League title with win over Vasquez

By Joel Z. Rosario

Despite a resounding victory Friday and a share of the Prep League title, Santa Clarita Christian will finish in third place after a draw of the straws and a coin flip.

The Cardinals (7-3 overall, 2-1 in Prep League) dominated their opponent Vasquez High 48-13 on Friday night at Vasquez in Acton.

Santa Clarita Christian quarterback Blake Kirshner scored six touchdowns in the game: four in the air and two on his feet. Cardinals wide receivers Kade Kalinske and Ethan Schwesinger split the touchdown receptions, with two apiece against Vasquez (1-9, 0-3).

Kirshner opened the game with two touchdowns in the first quarter: a pass to Schwesinger and a 3-yard run.

The rest of Kirshner’s touchdowns came in the second quarter, including a touchdown run with 19 seconds left in the half.

TJ Evans capped off scoring for Santa Clarita Christian with a 44-yard field goal with 5:26 to go in the third quarter.

Pasadena Polytechnic’s 28-7 victory over Rio Hondo Prep helped create the split for the league title among those teams and the Cardinals.

Despite their league finish, the Cardinals can still reach the playoffs depending on the CIF-Southern Section’s announcement Sunday morning.

Last season, the Cardinals advanced to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 13 playoffs, losing to Santa Clara 35-14.

SCCS was able to avenge that loss in its opening game of this season, beating Santa Clara 28-14.