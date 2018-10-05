Stevenson Ranch La Quinta Inn and Suites sold at $22 million

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

La Quinta Inn and Suites in Stevenson Ranch has sold to a local private investor for more than $20 million, the dealer Atlas Hospitality Group said.

Atlas Hospitality Executive Vice President Oliver Shah and Vice President Robert Feist represented the seller in the September deal.

At $22 million, or just more than $196,000 per key, the deal set a record price per bedroom for La Quinta Inn, according to Feist and Shah in a statement.

The property labeled one of the highest demographic markets in Southern California, generated a “significant amount of interest,” they added.

The new owners plan to be hands-on, the sellers went on to say, who represented “an institutional investor out of West L.A.”

JHK Hospitality LLC, a single-manager limited liability company, registered with the Secretary of State’s Office in July, is reported as the purchaser of the property.

La Quinta Inn and Suites Santa Clarita-Valencia, located at 25201 The Old Rd., recently finished a multi-million dollar renovation, according to Atlas Hospitality’s website.

The Stevenson Ranch location offers 112 guestrooms and more than 20 suites, offering amenities like an outdoor pool and spa, a fitness center and meeting space. Local demand generators include Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and the California Institute of the Arts.