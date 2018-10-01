Suki Crepe now open in Valley Marketplace

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The latest crepery in Santa Clarita to open has a unique take on the crepe.

Instead of a traditional, French-style open-faced crepe, the employees of Suki Crepe are selling a Japanese street-style crepe.

The shop opened in Valley Marketplace, on Newhall Ranch Road, on Aug. 1. Since the summer, it has seen a steady stream of customers curious about Japanese-style crepes, said employee John Udang.

“For the most part, customers are curious about the difference between French crepes and Japanese crepes,” Udang said. “Many haven’t tried a Japanese crepe before.”

The Japanese style of crepe comes wrapped like a cone, with fruit and cream fillings inside. Customers can order options such as the “Strawberry Fields Forever,” with strawberries, bananas, blueberries and Nutella inside, or the “Mango Mambo,” which has mango and whipped cream inside.

The store also offers flavored tea drinks such as Thai iced tea, blended coffee and horchata and boba fruit teas.

Doris Laxamana, another employee, said the shop’s five employees, including the owner, Glaiza Boone, run the store.

Boone, who is Filipino, had a fascination with the Asian foods the shop sells. She started the business because she had traveled to Japan and enjoyed their crepes immensely. That inspired her to bring a taste to Santa Clarita, she said.

The crepes, which come as sweet or savory, are made by chopping up either fruits or proteins, then have a sauce spread on a thin, sweet tortilla skin (examples are chocolate, caramel or teriyaki for the savory ones) then are rolled up and wrapped in a paper cone, Udang explained.

Customers can stop by the store, located inside the marketplace, and receive a $1 off coupon during their first time.

The store plans to have an email list to send out coupons in the future. For now, interested customers can stop by to try “Banana Rama,” “Blueberry Hill,” and “Chicken Teriyaki” housemade crepes.