Terri Lovell | Dems Double Down on Mob Rule

By Terri Lovell

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hillary Clinton can no longer tolerate her position as a lowly spectator in the peanut gallery of the Democrat Party. As her party is taken over by the radical left, she has recognized she has no other choice but to jump aboard the mob train.

Speaking of Republicans in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Clinton said, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortu-

nate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Queen Hillary has proclaimed that, unless and until Democrats win something in

the midterms, we will all have hell to pay. She is so desperate to become relevant again, that she is now willing to embrace the brown-shirt tactics of the mob, and threatening the rest of us with more civil unrest.

Former attorney general, Eric Holder, recently sanctioned the mob tactics while

speaking to a prominent group of Democrats in Georgia. He cleverly re-coined Michelle Obama’s phrase of “When they go low, we go high,” to, “When they go low, we kick ’em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”

The talking heads on CNN quickly objected to using the word “mob” to describe the

mobs, and have branded the word “mob” as the m-word; not to be spoken. But the term “mob” is clearly defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as

a large crowd of people, especially one that is disorderly and intent on causing trouble or violence.

In the city of Portland, Oregon, mob violence is now almost a weekly occurrence,

under the cowardly leadership of Mayor Ted Wheeler. Police officers are ordered to

stand down while the mob enjoys free reign to block traffic, chase cars like dogs, terrorize citizens and destroy public property.

As I pointed out in a previious article, Democrats are obsssed with abortion because it gives them permission to dehumanize people. As appalling as the violence is, what is just as despicable is the way the Democrats use people to

accomplish their ends, without any concern for their dignity.

That is why they shamelessly used Christine Blasey Ford in their desperate attempt to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Just as appalling is their willingness to hold peace and civility hostage, using brain-

washed college students as mob protesters. Where is the concern for the dignity and self-respect of these students, who believe the mob represents a righteous cause? To the Democrats, these protesters are nothing more than useful idiots.

Maxine Waters, an elected representative, has so little respect for her constituents that she calls upon them to do her bidding by harassing Republican officials in public places. If someone gets hurt or arrested during one of these public harassments, does Maxine Waters pay any penalty? No, of course not. She uses her faithful followers to do her dirty work.

Our country was designed to function as a constitutional republic, in order to prevent the mob from trampling on the inalienable rights of the individual.

The Democrat Party has completely lost its way, and will employ any tactic to re- gain power. We cannot legitimize the mob behavior by rewarding the Democrats with a victory of any kind in the midterm elections.

Terri Lovell is president of Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated. “Right

Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.