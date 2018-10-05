Trinity football opens Academy League play with win

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trinity Classical Academy won its first Academy League game of the season 58-8 against Firebaugh on Friday night at Lynwood High School.

The Falcons football team came out firing, running back the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Knights in an Academy League matchup on Friday night at Lynwood High School.

“We just came out a little flat,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson. “And boy, was it a wake-up call.”

Trinity 🏈 with a BIG win over Firebaugh to open up Academy League play with a final score of 58-8! Knights move to 4-3 on the season and are now undefeated in league. Trinity takes on Fairmont Prep next Friday at Fillmore HS at 7PM. #GoKnights⚔️ #KnightsWin pic.twitter.com/gGKTy9sZIm — Trinity Knights (@TrinityKnights) October 6, 2018

Clamping down on defense, the Knights (4-3 overall, 1-0 in Academy League) didn’t allow the Falcons to cross the goal line again in the game.

Using a multitude of offensive scoring options, the Knights shuffled in three different quarterbacks throughout the game. Rick Roberts finished the game with four touchdowns, Phineas Yi with two and Carson Campuzano ran one in out of the wildcat formation. Campuzano also added two touchdowns through the air.

“We were just trying to show them some variety,” Robinson said. “We are trying to give our opponents a lot to look at so they can’t prepare for us. We are trying to show people a lot of versatility so it will make it harder for them to game plan against us.”

AJ Horning finished the game with three touchdowns and Andrew Dever caught two more touchdowns in the Trinity win.

Trinity faces Fairmont Prep Friday at 7 p.m. at Fillmore High School.

“We are going to have to tighten everything up,” Robinson said. “They have been a high-scoring team ever since I’ve known them and they have great quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers that can put points on the board. They can score, so we can’t take them lightly.”