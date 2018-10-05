Trinity looks to extend winning streak in first league game of the season

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Coming off a 46-0 win against out-of-state opponent Calvary Chapel Christian from Las Vegas, the Trinity Classical Academy Knights stroll into Lynwood to take on the Firebaugh Falcons in their first Academy League game of the season today.

Scoring 42 and 46 points over the two-game span, junior quarterback Rick Roberts has been the sole player-caller for the Knights (3-3 overall) throwing for six touchdowns and 402 yards in the two wins.

“Rick is our man right now,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson. “Phineas has been hurt and he hasn’t been able to practice as much so it’s helped Rick solidify his position, Rick is our guy. We have to go with the hot hand so Rick is our guys right now.”

Getting contributions across the board, Trinity’s Carson Campuzano has done a little bit of everything rushing for three scores and catching another two.

“We are going to play him everywhere,” Robinson said. “Quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end for the rest of the year.”

Firebaugh (1-6, 0-1 in Academy League) on the other hand, comes into the game riding a two-game losing streak forcing eight points in the two losses.

On the year, Firebaugh has scored six total touchdowns over the course of seven games. The Knights have scored seven total touchdowns in last week’s win and have scored six or more touchdowns in three games up to this point.

Trinity has played one less game than the Firebaugh.

“Our main goal is to stay focused,” Robinson said. “I told the kids that we are going to play them as if we are playing USC or Oregon and do what we do. Play hard, as team and in a manner that people know we are Christians and good football players. We want to honor God, our parents, our school and our community by the way we play.”

Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lynwood High School.