West Ranch continues quest for perfection with win over Canyon

By Dan Lovi

1 hour ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch continued its historic 2018 campaign with a 46-14 win against Canyon on Friday night at Canyon High School.

Quarterback Weston Eget once again paced the game for the Wildcats, spreading the ball to multiple receivers while using a rushing attack spearheaded by Ryan Camacho. Eget completed 14-of-32 passes for 431 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, setting a school record by surpassing Jackson Clark (2014) for most passing yards in a game.

Camacho finished with 251 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two catches for 147 yards. He finished with four touchdowns and two interceptions, while his brother Jovan Camacho added two scores and another interception. Jovan finished with 169 receiving yards on six catches.

“It makes my job as easy as it can be, be able to put the ball in their hands and let them make plays,” Eget said about his talented playmakers. “I look forward to that every Friday night. We have some special guys.”

Screen pass from Eget to Ryan Camacho, who uses a burst of speed to get through the Canyon defenders and takes it to the house for the 70-yard score pic.twitter.com/FCOAWo0rVW — Dan Lovi (@LoviSports) October 6, 2018

Jackson Reyes was the other scorer for West Ranch tonight, catching a 42-yard bomb from Eget while in double coverage.

While the Wildcats’ offense has been lights out so far during their undefeated campaign, the defense has been just as impressive.

“I’m really proud of the way the defense played,” West Ranch head coach Chris Varner said. “I was concerned with their O-line and I thought we did a good job of shutting them down.”

“We’ve been playing great all season long,” said West Ranch linebacker Joseph Tempesta. “We never let up even when they scored, we never let up. We always play aggressive.”

While not the biggest compared to their counterparts, the Wildcats’ defense used their speed to their advantage to get to the quarterback.

“Speed, definitely speed, especially against the bigger guys,” Tempesta said. “Meet them right at the line as soon as they pull, recognizing plays and reacting as fast as possible.”

Eget gets out of the pocket and drops a beautiful dime right into the hands of Jovan Camacho. It doesn’t get much better than that folks pic.twitter.com/uO4oQNXOQY — Dan Lovi (@LoviSports) October 6, 2018

Canyon did their best to respond with quarterback Aydyn Litz driving the offense down the field on several possessions. The Cowboys were shut down on several fourth downs however, and couldn’t get the offense clicking.

“We didn’t perform, we didn’t execute whatsoever,” said Canyon head coach Rich Gutierrez. “We couldn’t sustain blocks up front. I thought they did a great job scheming against what we were planning on doing. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Canyon relied heavily on the ground game, getting Carson Strickland involved in the backfield early and often. Ryan Valdes also took some carries and played out wide, adding a 26-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The other Cowboys score came on a quarterback draw from Litz, who punched it into the end zone on a four-yard run.

West Ranch will put its undefeated record on the line next week at home against Saugus, who won its game 35-13 against Golden Valley on Friday.

Canyon will look for its first league win when it takes on Hart at College of the Canyons next week. Hart is also winless in league this season, dropping its contest to Valencia 34-7 on Friday.