West Ranch looking to continue historic start against Canyon

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Sitting at 6-0, West Ranch is off to the best start in school history and will look to continue its winning ways when it takes on Canyon tonight.

The Cowboys are coming off a 47-7 loss against Valencia in their first league game last Friday, but each week brings new hope.

“Of course our end goal is always to get a win, but every game we look at finishing healthy and fixing those little mistakes that we made the week before,” said Cowboys wide receiver Carson Strickland.

Canyon (2-4 overall, 0-1 league) is led by junior quarterback Aydyn Litz, running back Jake Acquaviva and receivers Nico Shields and Strickland.

It’s their line play however, both offensive and defensive, that has West Ranch head coach Chris Varner more concerned.

“They’ve got a tremendous offensive line. I’m very impressed with both their offensive and defensive lines,” Varner said. “If we can neutralize the neutral zone, or at least stabilize it and play to our advantage, that’s going to be the difference.”

West Ranch quarterback Weston Eget agreed with his coach’s assessment, adding that as long as his team keeps playing they way they are capable of playing, they should be able to come out with the win.

“They definitely have a good offensive and defensive line,” Eget said. “They can throw the ball and run the ball. On defense they have some good defensive backs. We’re going to have to stay disciplined and just keep doing our thing.”

For the Cowboys, they will do their best to try and stop Eget and the Camacho brothers, Ryan and Jovan, who have been lighting up scoreboards this season.

Eget has 1,300 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only one interception. He also has 162 yards on the ground on 18 carries.

Ryan has accumulated 900 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on only 57 carries, a remarkable 15.8 yards-per-carry average. He also has a receiving touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception returned for a score.

Jovan has 27 catches for 673 yards and eight receivings touchdowns, an average of 112.2 yards per game. He also has a kickoff return and punt return for touchdowns.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.