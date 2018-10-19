West Ranch looks to continue program history against Hart

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Coming off a 17-14 comeback win against Saugus last Friday, West Ranch football visits College of the Canyons tonight to take on a Hart team that picked up its first Foothill League win in a 59-7 victory against Canyon.

West Ranch (8-0 overall, 3-0 in Foothill League) will try to improve on their historic run that has featured two shutout wins while scoring 359 points against their opponents.

Quarterback Weston Eget had his worst outing of the season last week against Saugus throwing four interceptions and a touchdown on 7-of-21 pass attempts for 98 yards.

“He throws the ball very deep and likes to go for the big pass often,” said Hart receiver and defensive back Michael Colangelo. “They are definitely a pass heavy team and our secondary has been working on that all week so we should be prepared for whatever they set out to do.”

Wildcats running back Ryan Camacho carried the ball a season-high 31 times only getting into the end zone once, the first time the feat happened all year.

The Indians (4-4, 1-2) will try to continue the offensive explosion that they put on in last week’s win over Canyon.

Colangelo returns this week after being sidelined due to injury the past two games and will try to re-establish his connection with quarterback Zach Johnson, who threw four touchdowns in the win against Canyon.

Taden Littleford had a breakout game against Canyon, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and will continue to keep the momentum going as Ethan Blair is questionable to play tonight.

“Taden is a baller, that kid can play,” Colangelo said. “When we put the ball in his hands he just goes so I don’t think we won’t have a huge problem there. All of us are ready for the challenge.”

Kick off is scheduled at 7:30 pm.