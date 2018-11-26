Acqubit Graduates Early from Santa Clarita Business Incubator Program

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Signal Staff Writer

Just more than two years into the Santa Clarita Business Incubator program, one of its top three tenants has graduated early, the city recently announced.

Acqubit, a sensor-system startup, was recognized by the city for graduating before the end of the three-year program and for successfully transitioning into the local area.

The company has secured its first contract with a private company and recently moved into a Valencia operating space with an expanded footprint to accommodate future growth.

Formerly known as 3D-SensIR from Delaware, Acqubit designs, builds and offers mobile, smart 3D camera systems that transform reality into photorealistic 3D models directly on-site. High-definition imagery and measurement data provide users the ability to capture and interact with a scene digitally in real time.

Acqubit camera systems include intelligent propriety software integrated with multiple sensors, which allow for data stitching to deliver 3D color image data compatible with commercial 3D modeling software. The technology also enables customers to view 3D models in VR and AR platforms.

Throughout its tenancy, the company has worked diligently to refine its product and, with the help of Business Incubator resources, develop a healthy and scalable business model.

Having the ability to capture high-resolution 3D data accurately and in real time has the potential to revolutionize a variety of industries, including those focused on industrial and military applications, the city said in a news release.

Acqubit has chosen to participate in the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps program, which prepares scientists and engineers to move basic-research projects toward commercialization through a highly selective, seven-week program.

The Business Incubator program, a partnership of the city, College of the Canyons and the Small Business Development Center, is designed to help local entrepreneurs in the creative and technology industries groom their cutting-edge ideas and connect them to resources for their business to thrive.

For more information about the program, visit innovatesantaclarita.com.

