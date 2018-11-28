Cameron Smyth | Become a Santa Clarita Volunteer

By Cameron Smyth, Santa Clarita Mayor

“We rise by lifting others”

– Robert Ingersoll

Looking for ways to improve yourself in the new year? Maybe next year is your time to become a Santa Clarita volunteer! Giving back allows you to make an impact on others and our community. The best part about volunteering is that you have the option of choosing where and how you make a difference. If you need help getting started, I highly recommend you start at the Santa Clarita Volunteers website at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

I also believe it’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into the giving we provide. It’s important that you find volunteer work that fits your interests and the Santa Clarita Volunteers website is designed to help you match your skills, talents and enthusiasm to the appropriate event or ongoing volunteer opportunity.

Luckily, there are many different types of volunteer opportunities. For example, this year, Santa Clarita volunteers helped with multiple beautification projects, Santa Clarita Public Library programs and events such as the Fourth of July Parade, Cowboy Festival, Santa Clarita Marathon and River Rally.

Did you know you can sign up to volunteer at City Hall and other city offices? As a volunteer, you may assist a specific department with mailings, filing, clerical tasks and special projects.

If working with students sounds more like your cup of tea, you can sign up to volunteer at our Newhall or Canyon Country Community Center. At these centers, you can tutor students during after-school programs, provide help with homework, instruct classes or assist city staff at events.

If you love your local Santa Clarita Public Library, you should consider becoming a volunteer at one! Teen (14 years and older) and adult volunteers may help with a variety of services in the Valencia, Canyon Country and Old Town Newhall branches including organizing and displaying materials, and assisting with programs and special projects.

Your volunteer work doesn’t have to be limited to one of our city facilities. We also have many opportunities for community members to participate in community festivals, English as a Second Language classes, teen events, youth sports and even emergency communications!

Santa Clarita volunteers have partnered with local businesses, schools, faith-based groups and organizations to improve the community through volunteerism. Examples of what we’ve accomplished together in the past include oak tree planting, tree trimming and wildflower seeding at Quigley Canyon in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Do Good Bus, graffiti removal with Trinity Classical Academy and working with Iglesia ni Cristo to clean our trails.

In addition to checking out SantaClaritaVolunteers.com, I also ask that you look around your community and see if there’s anything you can do for a local nonprofit or a family in need. Volunteering strengthens our community and keeps our city looking and feeling as amazing as it already does!

From clearing trails to helping local kids at a community center, you can enhance your own life when you improve where you work, live and play. Enrich our community today and in the new year, by committing to donate your time, energy and expertise as a Santa Clarita volunteer!

Cameron Smyth is a councilmember of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.