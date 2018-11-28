Carols, Candlelight and a Holiday Boutique

Come celebrate the holidays at William S. Hart Park with their Cowboys & Carols on Dec. 1 and Holiday Boutique on Dec. 8-9.

On Dec. 1, tour the candlelit, holiday-decorated museum, while enjoying and singing along with roving carolers. Visitors will meet in Hart Hall for holiday treats and music and then walk to the mansion to see it decorated for the holidays.

Shuttles will be available to bring visitors up and down the hill to the museum. Complimentary refreshments will be available courtesy of Honu Coffee and the Friends of Hart Park.

Cowboys & Carols will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Boutique: On Dec. 8-9, enjoy a charming, unique shopping experience with artisans and vendors. There will be handmade crafts, fashion accessories, jewelry, gift baskets, fabric creations and an array of unique fall and holiday gift items. The boutique will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hart Hall.

William S. Hart Park is at 24151 Newhall Avenue. For more information, visit friendsofhartpark.com.