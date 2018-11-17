CBS Film Series introducing “Science Fair” on Dec. 2

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest installment of Congregation Beth Shalom’s ongoing film series will be “Science Fair,” a documentary film from National Geographic, on Dec. 2, according to a news release issued Friday.

“Science Fair” follows nine high school students competing in the International Science and Engineering Fair. As a fraction of the 1,700 students from 78 different countries in attendance, they have to make their way through different rivalries, setbacks and hormones in order to be named “Best in Fair.”

Winning awards at the Sundance Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival and the Sun Valley Film Festival, “Science Fair” holds a rating of 98 percent on the film-review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Students and teachers are encouraged to attend. The screening will start at noon. Lunch and popcorn will cost $5. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway. To register ahead of time, call 661-254-2411 or email cbsfilmseries@gmail.com.

CBS Film Series screenings are held monthly, presenting films that address social awareness and global relevance.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release from Suzannah Warlick, director of the CBS Film Series.