Downtown Newhall set to transform for Light Up Main Street event on Nov. 17

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Residents will soon have the chance to see Downtown Newhall transform into a snow-covered winter wonderland once again as the city prepares to kick off the holiday season.

Set for Saturday, Nov. 17, hundreds of residents are expected to gather at Newhall Library for a tree lighting ceremony and other holiday celebrations for the annual Light Up Main Street event, the city announced Tuesday.

Starting at 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the authentic snow on Main Street and festive performances, see live reindeer up close and visit local fine craft vendors to discover one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays. Photos with Santa Claus and face painting activities are also set for the holiday event.

Food trucks will also be on site to provide options for dinner and dessert.

At 7:30 p.m. the City Council is scheduled to turn on the lights and illuminate overhead displays along Main Street, as well as a 23-foot-tall Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library.

Following the tree lighting, Prussia, a popular band that has been featured at a SENSES Block Party, will play a free concert until 9 p.m.

Lyons Avenue is set to close down from 2 p.m. until midnight between Railroad Avenue and Walnut Street. Main Street is also scheduled to close, starting at 11 a.m. until midnight between Lyons Avenue and Market Street. Both Walnut Street and Market Street will remain open to through traffic. Detours will be made available, according to the city.

Free public parking is available at multiple lots around Newhall, including at the city-owned parking structure on 9th Street and Railroad Avenue and the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St.

To find more information about Light Up Main Street visit OldTownNewhall.com.