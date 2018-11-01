Keep Your Employers Healthy, Strengthen Your Business

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Chelsi Schriver Spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente

Flu season is coming – time to make plans to protect your employees and avoid excessive sick days.

People often use “flu” to describe a mild cold or illness, but there’s nothing mild about the flu. The timing of flu season is very unpredictable and can vary from season to season. “It can take up to two weeks for the body to develop immunity, so it’s important to vaccinate as early in the season as possible,” says Christian Raigosa, MD, Physician-in-Charge and Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices. “While children, pregnant women and the elderly are more at risk for complications from the flu, it can be just as serious for healthy young adults.”

If one employee gets hit with the flu, your whole office could be in for a slowdown. This flu season, keep these important tips in mind and help your workforce stay strong.

Understand the difference between the flu and a cold

The flu and the common cold are not the same. Both are upper respiratory infections, but flu symptoms tend to come on stronger and last longer. Influenza is a virus that causes fever, headaches, and sore throats — and it can lead to serious infections, pneumonia, or worse. Colds can occur throughout the year. The flu generally infects people from late fall through early spring.

Learn how to help prevent the flu

You can help your employees stay healthy by setting up a flu shot clinic at your workplace. It’s easy to arrange, and all of your employees are eligible — even if they’re not Kaiser Permanente members. Getting a vaccine early in flu season each year is the simplest, most effective way to stay flu-free. Contact your Kaiser Permanente representative to learn more and schedule a worksite flu clinic.

“Keep germs from spreading by washing your hands often and sneezing or coughing into your elbow. Don’t touch your face, and most importantly, if you are sick, stay at home,” says Dr. Raigosa.

For more information on flu prevention at work, visit business.kaiserpermanente.org.

Vaccines are available to all Kaiser Permanente members 6 months and older at no-cost. To increase access to the vaccine, members in the Santa Clarita Valley can go to any of our Santa Clarita or Canyon Country locations, including medical offices and pharmacies, to receive their vaccination at no-cost, with no need for an appointment.

To find up-to-date flu shot locations near you, visit kp.org/flu.