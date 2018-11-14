Local roundup: Golden Valley soccer fights to draw in season opener

By Signal Staff

17 mins ago

The Golden Valley boys soccer team opened its season on Wednesday against Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Golden Valley High School, with the game ending in a 0-0 tie.

The Griffins were able to stop a bevy of Grizzlies shot attempts behind solid play from their goalkeeper.

“Our team played really well and had a number of grade A chances, but their goalkeeper made some great saves and they were able to scramble a few balls off the line,” said Golden Valley head coach Ken Claborn.

An unofficial shot total had the Grizzlies with 24 total shots and the Griffins with six.

Golden Valley’s next game is on Friday, Nov. 16 against Fillmore at Fillmore High School. The contest kicks off at 6 p.m.