Local roundup: SCCS girls soccer wins, several boys basketball teams compete in tournaments

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Girls soccer

The SCCS girls soccer team defeated Holy Family 8-1 on Tuesday at College of the Canyons behind a strong team effort.

Sydney Boswell scored five goals and had one assist. Viviana Soler recorded a goal and two assists. Siloam Brenner logged a goal and an assist and Ashley Rens also scored a goal.

Boys basketball

The Saugus boys basketball team defeated Eastvale Roosevelt 69-57 at the Trevor Ariza Classic at Westchester High School on Tuesday.

Adrian McIntyre and Nate Perez both scored 25 points for the Centurions.

Valencia defeated Kennedy in its opening game of the Burbank Tournament at Burbank High School on Tuesday.

Jayden Trower had 28 points (24 in the first half) and Jake Hlywiak added 15 points.

In its opening game at the Burbank Tournament on Tuesday, Canyon fell to Campbell Hall 61-51.

Anthony Gallo had 17 points and five assists and Ryan Sloan added nine points. Connor Cooper logged six rebounds.