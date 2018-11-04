Make Sure Your Voice is Heard on Tuesday

By Signal Contributor

Sunday, November 4th, 2018

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ken Striplin

City Manager

We are just a little more than a week away from the Nov. 6 election. No matter your politics, no matter your views, the most important thing is … you need to show up and vote.

The right to vote was not always available to everyone. African American men were not given the right to vote until 1870, women couldn’t vote until 1920 and Native American’s until 1924. The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment.

Now, every citizen over the age of 18 has the right to cast their ballot.

So where to start?

In the city of Santa Clarita, all your voting information is available at your fingertips at VoteSantaClarita.com. This one-stop shop has everything you need to make your voice heard. You can locate your polling place, find out where you can drop off your mail-in ballot, view a sample ballot — and come election night, check in on the results.

The city’s 2018 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election, will be held on November 6, 2018. Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect three city of Santa Clarita councilmembers of the five-member City Council, for a term of four years each. The three top vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on Dec. 11, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

In addition to the City Council election, on Nov. 6 residents will also get to vote on a variety of propositions and candidates for national, state and local offices. This might sound like a lot of information to review, but there are plenty of resources available to help you make an educated decision.

The easiest place to start is with your Voter Information Guide. All registered voters should have received one in the mail. If not, you can download the guide at voterguide.sos.ca.gov.

This guide highlights your rights as a voter, offers a brief voter reference guide for all propositions on the ballot with pros and cons, and also offers complete background information and fiscal impacts. I urge you to take a moment to review this information before heading to the polls.

If there is one thing I know will help shape the future of our great city of Santa Clarita, it is your vote. Please take a moment on Nov. 6 to share your opinion and make your voice heard.

For more information regarding the upcoming Election, visit VoteSantaClarita.com or call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391.