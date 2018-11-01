Noelle Song moving onto CIF Regional Golf Championships

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

After finishing up play at the CIF-Southern Section Individual girls golf finals at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard on Thursday, West Ranch’s Noelle Song was both excited and apprehensive.

She knew her 4-over was a good score, but was it good enough to get her to the CIF SoCal Regional Golf Championships?

When the cutoff of 77 was announced, the nerves vanished and the excitement intensified.

“I made it in just by the cusp of it, which was nerve racking, but it was amazing to know that the hard work paid off and I’m able to have this amazing opportunity to play as hard as I can,” Song said.

It was Song’s second time at the course in as many years. Last season, she played in the CIF-SS finals, but did not qualify for the next round.

The familiarity with the course gave her an advantage and she was able to set up a handful of good wedge shots and made more birdies than usual.

Her focus was unwavering, too, as she was able to block out playoff pressure.

“I’d define my usual playing as remaining calm, keeping a focused and consistent mental state,” Song said. “So if you make a really good shot it’s good to bet excited, but it’s almost better for me to remain at the same level of mental focus so at each shot it matters equally.”

Song, this year’s Foothill League champion, is the only player from the Santa Clarita Valley left in the postseason. She’ll continue her run on Thursday, Nov. 8 in the CIF SoCal Regional Golf Championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

“The main focus for these next couple days before next week’s match is to work on putting more and get that good practice in with variations of slopes and green and speed and all those things,” Song said.